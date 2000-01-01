Several train to help those recovering from substance abuse

Several individuals from different walks of life gathered last week to invest in knowledge in the hopes of paying that interest towards those who are battling substance abuse.

The training to be peer recovery coaches was attended by 16 people who spent 30 hours learning skills that will help them understand the stages of and explore the many dimensions of recovery and recovery coaching. It was sponsored by Four County and taught by Four County Criminal Justice Liaison Whitney Merrell and Sandy Lucas, peer recovery coach trainer.

Peer recovery coach training is a program created by Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR). The program is for individuals who may be seeking the recovery coach certification or learning more to help those in need.

According to CCAR, a peer recovery coach is anyone interested in promoting recovery by removing barriers and obstacles to recovery and by serving as a personal guide and mentor for people who are seeking or are in recovery.