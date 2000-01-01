Sewer district looks to hire clerk-treasurer

The Star City Sewer District is looking to take a step to better serve customers, as they begin the process of hiring a clerk-treasurer.

During the past couple of meetings, the district board has discussed hiring someone to handle the finances. At the meeting Monday evening, Walter Craig asked the board for any suggestions regarding the request for proposal that he has created for the clerk-treasurer position.

The district would like to see the clerk-treasurer have office hours in case someone has a question. The district would also like for all the finances to be handled by one person instead of a treasurer and a separate accountant. The district is currently working with accountant Sue Peppers.

Walter Craig said he would like to see someone hired by July 1, so they can begin learning the ropes. A district budget will need to be prepared before the new year and there are several reports that the district completes.

Boardman Waylon Burke was absent from the meeting.