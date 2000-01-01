Sewer rate increase approved by Monterey Town Council

The proposed 10% sewer rate increase was unanimously passed by the Monterey Town Council on Tuesday, May 13, after a public hearing. The public hearing was opened at the regular town council meeting on Tuesday for Ordinance #1 of 2025, but no comments were brought forward. The increase will raise sewer bills $6, from $58 per month to $64 per month. The raise will help the town offset rising expenses for municipalities and the ongoing damage to the sewer plant. The town will soon be offering the opportunity to pay sewer bills online. More information will be available on sewer payment slips starting in July and a link will be posted online as well. President Doug Denton brought up another item, pertaining to the newly passed county ORV permit ordinance. The ordinance was passed at a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, May 5. It requires a special sticker to be acquired for any off-road vehicles (ORVs) and golf carts that will be ridden on county roads. If caught without the sticker, individuals can be fined $200.