Sex offender registry position made full-time

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Sheriff Chris Schramm came before the Pulaski County Council on Oct. 13 to ask if the current part-time sex offender registry matron assistant could become full-time. Sheriff Schramm said that they can fund this through the rest of the year at least. He added that they are having a hard time filling the open animal control position, so they may have to do away with that, which could help as well. As far as the matrix goes, Schramm said that they would not have to create another matrix position this, Phillips can just be moved into the bottom tier of the dispatchers. He also acknowledged that the commissioners have already approved making this a full-time position in September. A motion was made and seconded to make the part-time position a full-time position at the matrix scale that Sheriff Schramm suggested. It passed unanimously.

