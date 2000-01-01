Shared passion draws crowd to annual tractor fest
By:
Megan Galbreath
People want to come to not only see the history in the museum, but to also share stories about the owners of the tractors as well as the stories of the previous owners too. This event really showcases the history of John Deere along with displaying the visible progression of the tractors. - Paul Gilsinger
For its second year, the P.J. Gilsinger & Company Annual Tractor Fest once again drew tractor lovers from across the county to downtown Pulaski. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and was open for the public to enjoy. Although it was not required to attend, those who wanted to were invited to bring their favorite pre-1971 John Deere or L&G Tractor to the P.J. Gilsinger & Company John Deere Museum for others to enjoy. The P.J. Gilsinger & Company Museum opened in 2017, and is co-owned by Paul and Brenda Gilsinger. Paul stated that tractor fest was started to help bring people with a common passion together.
