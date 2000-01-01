Shared passion draws crowd to annual tractor fest

For its second year, the P.J. Gilsinger & Company Annual Tractor Fest once again drew tractor lovers from across the county to downtown Pulaski. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and was open for the public to enjoy. Although it was not required to attend, those who wanted to were invited to bring their favorite pre-1971 John Deere or L&G Tractor to the P.J. Gilsinger & Company John Deere Museum for others to enjoy. The P.J. Gilsinger & Company Museum opened in 2017, and is co-owned by Paul and Brenda Gilsinger. Paul stated that tractor fest was started to help bring people with a common passion together.