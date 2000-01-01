Sheriff’s department citing more and more drivers for bus stop arm violations

An increase in the number of drivers who are violating the school bus stop arm has local police concerned.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Chris Schramm said the number of drivers violating the bus stop arm seems to be increasing so he wants to remind drivers of the law.

The drivers who are accused of violating the stop arm are adults and not students. Schramm said in one of the instances when someone violated the stop arm the arm wasn’t extended but 10 seconds and a person violated the stop arm.

Schramm said there were three cases that happened during the week of March 8 and another in the week of March 15. The violations are not just happening in the Eastern Pulaski district but also at West Central.

If a person is caught violating a stop arm, it is a Class A misdemeanor. It is a Level 6 felony if someone is injured and a Level 5 felony if the action results in death. A motorist’s driving privileges can be suspended if the motorist has committed at least one previous school bus passing offense.