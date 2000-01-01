Sheriff’s department increases patrol in Monterey

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is ramping up its presence in Monterey due to a recent uptick in calls for service. Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton said at a regular town council meeting on Tuesday, June 14 that Detective Chris Schramm was surprised with the amount of calls they have been receiving lately. Some of the calls the department has been called out on include domestic calls, speeding and vandalism. Denton reiterated that Monterey residents need to continue to call the department for assistance if there is an emergency and to not solely engage with neighbors if there is an issue. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department will be patrolling more to ensure people are obeying traffic laws.