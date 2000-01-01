Sheriff’s deputy saves life of man

Pulaski County Commissioners were given a positive

report from sheriff Jeff Richwine during a regular meeting Monday evening.

Richwine told the commissioners that because it’s a small county, word travels quickly as it did when one of the deputies saved the life of a man on Saturday.

Deputy Branson Eber was at the restaurant eating when a man began to choke and fell on the floor, according to Richwine. Eber didn’t hesitate to help and began the Heimlich maneuver, saving the life of the man.

This is not the first time the department deputies have helped save lives. Richwine also commended deputy Aaron Heims who also recently saved the life of someone using Narcan. Richwine is proud of the work the deputies are doing.

