Sheriff’s office looks to purchase body scanner

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is planning to purchase a new body scanner for the jail in hopes of better protecting staff and inmates.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Schramm asked, during a regular commissioners’ meeting Monday evening, if the department could apply for a grant that would pay for the new scanner. The scanner will detect anomalies on the body.

The scanner is powerful enough to detect pills or weapons. Schramm said the machine scans horizontally and he believes it could save the county from some liabilities.

Schramm said not only will the equipment scan people but also mattresses and bags.

The estimated costs that Schramm gave to the commissioners included the equipment, training and a warranty. It’s estimated to cost $159,000.

The grant funding that the department would like to apply for can only be used in relation to COVID-19.

A motion was approved for the county to apply for the grant.