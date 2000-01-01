Sheriff’s office seeks forfeiture of more than $57,000 after drug-related arrests

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a forfeiture of $57,102.01 that was seized during a recent drug-related incident.

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine recently mentioned, during a county commissioners’ meeting, that the sheriff’s office was working to obtain the money from what he called a large arrest. He didn’t give all the details but said a large amount of money was seized by police.

The money was secured by police after they responded to a domestic violence call on Jan. 6. According to court documents, police arrived at 5588 N. U.S. 35, Winamac, and spoke with a victim, who accused Delbert Bain, 65, of slapping her in the face. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies began their investigation and found evidence of allegedly illegal drug activity in the residence to obtain a search warrant.

The prosecutor’s office contracted civil attorney Justin Schramm to file the civil plenary and eventually civil complaint. The filing asks the court to find probable cause for seizure of property. State law allows for property to be seized if it is used in violation of certain criminal statutes.