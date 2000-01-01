Sheriff approaches council about staffing, fund concerns

Dwindling gas money and dispatcher staffing are among the current concerns from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department according to Sheriff Jeff Richwine. The information was brought to the county council at a regular meeting on July 11. Richwine first explained to the council that his department is likely to run out of gas money come September and possibly even overtime funds. He also mentioned that the department is having a hard time finding dispatchers. The council said they would need to have the request in writing to review and discuss it, and then they would see about getting an ordinance prepared as soon as possible.