Home / News / Sheriff approaches council about staffing, fund concerns
stock photo

Sheriff approaches council about staffing, fund concerns

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Dwindling gas money and dispatcher staffing are among the current concerns from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department according to Sheriff Jeff Richwine. The information was brought to the county council at a regular meeting on July 11. Richwine first explained to the council that his department is likely to run out of gas money come September and possibly even overtime funds. He also mentioned that the department is having a hard time finding dispatchers. The council said they would need to have the request in writing to review and discuss it, and then they would see about getting an ordinance prepared as soon as possible.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here