Sheriff asks for additionals, updates about staffing

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine updated the county council on the department's staffing along with requesting some additionals at a regular council meeting on Nov. 14. He asked for $40,000 for electric, water and gas for the justice center, $25,000 for inmate meals and $36,000 for gas and oil. Richwine explained that the justice center additional comes before the council every year, but it is for the entire justice center and should not be included in his budget. As for the inmate meals, Richwine said the jail is up to 100 inmates, which they did not budget for. They also did not budget for the high fuel prices, hence the request for $36,000 for gas and oil. In addition to his requests, Richwine also highlighted their ongoing staffing issue in response to a question about the budget that was raised by councilman Tim Overmyer earlier on in the meeting. Overall, he said he is concerned about the jail and dispatch center being understaffed. The additionals were passed.