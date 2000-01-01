Sheriff goes over annual report at county council meeting

At a regular county council meeting on Monday, February 14 Sheriff Jeffery Richwine read through an extensive report, once again highlighting some of the items that he spoke about at a recent commissioners meeting. Some of those topics included the total number of calls for service and the mental health issues still being dealt with in the jail. Richwine briefly touched on the commissary report, which he gives the county council both in July and at the end of the year. He stated that fund has approximately $63,292 in it currently. According to Richwine, often that money is used for deputy, jail staff, and dispatcher training. He also stated that his COVID-19 reimbursement was between $12,000 and $15,000 for claims and jailer overtime.