Singing the songs of the season
By:
Megan Galbreath
The David and Melissa Norris family joyfully performed the songs of the Christmas season in the Reading Room at the Pulaski County Public Library on the evening of Monday, Dec. 18. They sang seasonal favorites such as "Silent Night," "Away in a Manger," "Go Tell It on the Mountain" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." All in attendance were encouraged to sing along to get into the holiday spirit.
