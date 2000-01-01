Snowy fun at Pond View Golf Scramble

Snow and a little bit of ice made for a true Snowball Scramble at the Pond View Golf Course on Saturday, Feb. 24. This year was Pond View's 38th annual golf event and charity auction. Many golfers participated and enjoyed teeing off in the snow. Every year, the traveling bear "Snowball" is auctioned off to the highest bidder. This year, it sold for $5,250. The bear is donated annually by the Conn family in memory of Jason Conn.