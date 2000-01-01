Softball, baseball leagues discuss usage of concession stand

The Winamac Softball League and Warrior Youth Baseball recently met for a conversation with the Winamac parks board regarding the usage and responsibilities of the concession stand. A special session was called for this with attorney Justin Schramm on Monday, April 28.

Board president Renee Calabrese advised that the special meeting is a follow-up to last month’s meeting so both leagues could provide input on what they are looking for in a lease agreement for the use and upkeep of the stand.

President and Co-Treasurer of Warrior Youth Baseball Jon Frain provided the board and the public with a document listing his organization’s expectations.

Before going into their desired terms for the agreement, the opening paragraph of the document highlighted that Winamac Youth Baseball currently insures, maintains and utilizes the building at the Winamac Town Park.

It states that Warrior Youth Baseball has historically occupied and maintained the building, which includes restrooms, storage and the concession stand. It also states that the park board had instructed Warrior Youth Baseball at a previous meeting to insure and maintain the building since they own it.