Softball league discusses responsibilities with parks board

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Softball league representatives were present at a regular Winamac parks board meeting on April 3 to clarify expectations about their responsibilities.The representatives came before the board to make sure they are doing what they need to do to help keep up on maintaining the fields and if they would receive assistance on needed repairs or if it is their sole responsibility. They acknowledged that they operate on a small budget as a non-profit as well as off of sponsorships. There are also less hands now to help with field maintenance due to the new softball field being put in at the school. It was mentioned that a couple of the broken areas in a fence had to be zip-tied last year so players didn't get hurt. Fence updates are the top priority right now.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

