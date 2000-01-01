Solar economic development agreement amendments passed by county boards

Both the county commissioners and the county council approved the amendments to the Mammoth Solar and Moss Creek Solar economic development agreements during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 12. MacKenzie Pierie was present at the meeting to represent the Moss Creek Solar Project. She explained that the proposed amendment was to the original economic development agreement that was executed in 2022. The amendment to the agreement would involve the revision of the commencement and finalization of construction dates. She said the commencement of construction will begin no later than June 30, 2026 and finalize Dec. 31, 2027. Due to the delay in construction, she said they will provide an additional consideration amount. The first payment will begin in 2024 within 45 days of execution of the amendment. It will be in the amount of $100,000. The second installment will be a second additional consideration amount of $100,000 and will be due 30 days prior to the commencement of construction. In addition, she said they will also offer a $25,200 additional consideration along with the other two $100,000 payments.