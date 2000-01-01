Solar funds questioned during county council meeting

At the county council meeting on August 11, questions were asked during public comment about the money that was to be received by the county for the negotiation, execution and implementation of the economic development, decommissioning, road use and drainage repair agreements between the commissioners and the solar developers (Mammoth Solar and Moss Creek Solar). This item had been brought up by commissioner Jenny Knebel in June and July, stating that Mammoth Solar was to pay the county $120,000 and Moss Creek was to pay the county $105,000 [a total of $225,000]. Knebel told the county council on Aug. 11 that the county never received that money and it is the council's obligation to track it down or get documentation on where it went. She requested that the county council do some investigating, as they are the county’s fiscal body.