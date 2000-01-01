Solar income fund location deliberated at county meeting

The Pulaski County Council briefly discussed where solar income funds could potentially go during a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 14. President Ken Boswell said that now they are starting to receive some of the revenue from solar, they, as a council, should start considering setting some stipulations on what that money should be used for and where the funds should go. He recalled that it was asked in the past if the income for each project should go into its own individual funds or if the council wants to put that money all into one fund. Additionally, they need to decide what rules or guidelines they need to set for future usage of that money.