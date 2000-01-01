Solar matters heat up commissioners meeting

Several solar related matters were brought up and debated during a regular Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on Monday, July 7. During discussion, Commissioner Jenny Knebel stated she had some items she wanted to address. One of the first items being a matter she brought up at the June 16 meeting. She had advised on June 16 that several taxpaying Pulaski County residents were asking for an update on the money that was to be received by the county for the negotiation, execution and implementation of the economic development, decommissioning, road use and drainage repair agreements that are between the commissioners and the solar developers (Mammoth Solar and Moss Creek Solar). Knebel had said that it was brought up in the fall that the $120,000 due to the county from Mammoth Solar and the $105,000 due to the county from Moss Creek Solar were never received by the county [a total of $225,000]. She had asked if the county ever invoiced the solar developers for the agreements.