Solar resolutions take center stage at county council meeting

County attorney Kevin Tankersley introduced two solar resolutions to the county council for their approval during a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9. Back in October, president Ken Boswell had suggested that the council start to consider where they would like to place the income from each project. He said that they could either put the money into its own individual funds or put it all into one fund. He went on to say that the concern that was raised was how the money would be accounted for if it was all put into the county general fund and how it would be designated for future projects. Some of the payments will be coming in over the next 20 years and most will be coming in over the next 10 years. He added that there are four projects in the county, but only three of them would be paying as the BP project does not have an economic development agreement. Tankersley said that the ultimate goal of the resolution was to have separate funds for each project.