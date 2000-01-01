Special exception application from Mammoth Solar reversed by judge

The 28 page court document that was filed in Pulaski Superior Court on Aug. 24 indicated that Special Judge Kim Hall has decided to reverse the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals' approval of Mammoth Solar's submitted application for special exception. According to Special Judge Hall's statement of the case provided in the court order, Mammoth Solar admitted that the application they submitted on June 24, 2020, did not comply with the minimum legal requirements of the UDO. Ultimately, Judge Hall decided to reverse the action of the Pulaski County BZA, and will further require Mammoth Solar to produce a completed application in line with the UDO legal requirements.