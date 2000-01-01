Splash pad fund, COVID-19 policy discussed by town council

At a regular Winamac town council meeting on Monday, Jan. 10 the council discussed a splash pad fund agreement as well as an update to their COVID-19 policy. Town manager Brad Zellers advised that the Community Foundation of Pulaski County still had the splash pad maintenance line item listed as "pool." The council passed changing it from pool to splash pad. As for their COVID-19 policy, with the recommendation of town attorney Justin Schramm, the council voted in favor of hitching their policy to the constantly updated Indiana Department of Health policies.