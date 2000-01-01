Splash pad goers have more time for summer fun; new body cameras coming to Winamac Police Department

Good news for splash pad users - the Owen Abbott Memorial Splash Pad will be extending its hours, and will be operational from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Town Manager Brad Zellers said the splash pad has seen such frequent use that they need to extend its hours. In addition to the discussion around the success of the new splash pad, the Winamac Police Department also reported to the board that the department has had "extremely great success" with the Axon body cameras they started their trial run with last month.