Splash pad reaches completion; Memorial bridge historical marker to move forward
By:
Megan Galbreath
Town manager Brad Zellers announced that the ongoing Owen Abbott Memorial Splash Pad project is reaching completion, with the grand opening for the splash pad project being held on Saturday, June 5 at noon. Greg Henry told the board that the swinging bridge fund has been getting many asks on donations from the community for a historical marker. The marker would not be nationally registered, but would be a historical marker of some kind.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.