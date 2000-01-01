Spotlight on Education highlights new displays at Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation school board took a few minutes during the Spotlight on Education portion of a regular meeting on November 14 to look at two new displays in the high school's hallways. One of the new displays is a permanent veterans memorial in the main high school hallway. The display features an "empty chair," an American and an Indiana state flag, a wreath, as well as a flag and a plaque that was previously housed in the same hallway. Superintendent Chezem, the school board and all meeting attendants also had the opportunity to visit the new digital "Wall of Fame" during the Spotlight on Education. Evan Eaton, the athletic intern for athletic director Bryan Leverenz, demonstrated the many features on the display, including touch screen tabs for athletics, academics, historic memorabilia, fine arts and finally the athletic hall of fame.