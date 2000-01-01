Home / News / Spreading Holiday Cheer
The Pulaski County Human Services building was packed with donated items ready to be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Spreading Holiday Cheer

County comes together to support those in need
By: 
Megan Galbreath

Volunteer "elves" were hard at work on Saturday, December 9 passing out donated toys, games, books, children's clothing and food to Pulaski County residents in need during Pulaski County Human Services' annual Coordinated Local Assistance Program (CLASP) distribution. Pulaski County Human Services Executive Director Jacki Frain said that this year the program is helping more children than in years past.

