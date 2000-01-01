Spring storms rock Pulaski County, northern Indiana

Two rounds of severe thunderstorms, as well as some tornadoes, impacted Pulaski County on Sunday, March 30 and Wednesday, April 2. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), on the afternoon and evening of the 30th, a line of severe thunderstorms produced widespread wind damage throughout northern Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio. The storms packed a punch, with the NWS receiving numerous reports of trees, branches and powerlines down along with sporadic property damage. Wind gusts of 60 to nearly 80 mph were recorded along with hail less than 1 inch in diameter. Although no tornadoes were reported in Pulaski County on March 30, impacts from strong winds were still felt by residents. Many reported downed or uprooted trees, downed power lines as well as shingle, roof and siding damage.