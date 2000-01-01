Home / News / A spud-tacular success

A spud-tacular success

Medaryville’s Potato Festival sees rewarding revival
By: 
Megan Galbreath

After a long hiatus, Medaryville's Potato Fest made its triumphant return this year and proved to be a great success."Tatertown" was a-buzz August 17 and 18 with vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and live music all weekend long. Special events included a corn hole tournament, a parade and a car, truck and bike show hosted by the Head Hunters Car Club.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

