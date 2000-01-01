A spud-tacular success
Medaryville’s Potato Festival sees rewarding revival
By:
Megan Galbreath
After a long hiatus, Medaryville's Potato Fest made its triumphant return this year and proved to be a great success."Tatertown" was a-buzz August 17 and 18 with vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and live music all weekend long. Special events included a corn hole tournament, a parade and a car, truck and bike show hosted by the Head Hunters Car Club.
