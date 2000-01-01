Stacy sentenced for murder

“You’re a monster. How could you do this to us?”

Those two sentences were the last thing Ross Stacy heard from his sister as he was ushered out of circuit court Monday afternoon after his sentencing hearing.

His sister Anna Risner was one of a handful of people who gave their impact statement during Stacy’s sentencing hearing. Risner was one of about 20 people who were in the courtroom to support each other and talk about the impact losing Loss Stacy and Mary Kurek has caused.

Ross H. Stacy, 34, Winamac, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16, 2019, as part of a plea agreement to two counts of murder. He was charged on March 13, 2018, after the deaths of his father, Loss Stacy, 59, and his father’s friend, Mary Kurek, 56, were discovered on March 9, 2018.

According to police, Ross Stacy shot the two in their sleep after an argument between the father and son. The shooting is thought to have occurred on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, around 12:30 a.m.

As part of the plea agreement, Stacy was sentenced to the department of correction for 58 years on each count and the sentences are to be served concurrently.

When circuit court judge Mary Welker spoke with those in the courtroom she said she had read every impact statement that was given to her. She also didn’t want anyone to think that she was taking this lightly in any way although Stacy did not have prior criminal history.

She said she felt the plea agreement was fair and accepted it. She also approved the no contact orders from Stacy that several families asked for.

Stacy will serve about 75% or more of the sentence and he will be given credit for the time served since March 10, 2018.