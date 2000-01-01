Home / News / Star City area man wins state agriculture photo contest
Tom Jones’ “Milky Way Harvest” will hang in the office of Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Star City area man wins state agriculture photo contest

Star City area resident Tom Jones took a chance with an interest he has and it paid off as he was the winner of the 2018 Indiana Agriculture photo contest. 
Jones submitted five photos to the contest for the first time after a friend suggested it because he was sure to win. His winning photo “Milky Way Harvest” not only captured the eye of the judges but many may think it captures the essences of rural Indiana and Pulaski County. 
To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. They were evaluated based on several elements of photography and how well they characterized their respective category. 
The winning photographs will be displayed in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here