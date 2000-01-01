Star City resident presented with volunteer award
Earlier this month the Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America celebrated its 50th Anniversary with an awards luncheon in Kokomo, where the council is currently headquartered. The highlight of the luncheon was the recognition of local volunteers Chris Shelmon, of Lafayette and Cree Gerlach, of Star City, with the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award a local council can bestow upon a volunteer.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.