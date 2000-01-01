State Health Commissioner goes over Pulaski County scorecard

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr Lindsay Weaver visited Pulaski County on Friday, June 7 to address several items of interest with local government officials and community leaders such as the Health First Indiana (HFI) program and Pulaski County's scorecard. Dr. Weaver met with the Pulaski County Health Department and community officials on Friday morning in the Tippy's Grappa Room. On a scale from 1 being the best and 92 being the worst, Dr. Weaver said that Pulaski County ranks 88 in suicides in the state and 92 in years of potential life lost due to injury. She said that number is primarily driven by substance use, overdoses and suicide. The best rankings Pulaski County had on the list that she provided was the adult smoking rate (#49) and children less than three completing their recommended vaccine series (#60).