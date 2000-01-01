State health resolution, articles of incorporation signed

The state health funding resolution and the articles of incorporation for the courthouse project were signed by the Pulaski County Commissioners during a regular meeting on Monday, July 3. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer presented Resolution 2023-06, which is the health department's state health funding opt-in resolution, to the commissioners. The matter was first presented to them at a previous meeting. The commissioners passed it with no additional questions. There were two asks with the courthouse articles of incorporation – a motion authorizing county attorney Kevin Tankersley to sign the articles and then a motion approving the proposed directors of the corporation. They both passed.