State parks receives prestigious award

Friends and patrons of the Tippecanoe River State Park can be proud as the park was recently recognized with honors from the Department of Natural Resources.

The Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks recently honored volunteers and employees for their commitment to conservation in 2018. Of the winners the Tippecanoe River State Park received two awards, one which is the highest award a state park can receive annually.

Tippecanoe River State Park Property Manager Vernon Gillum said the park doesn’t submit nominations every year but 2018 was worth noting.

The park was awarded the property achievement award for the restoration of the Tepicon Recreation Hall, the river shelter, and the river comfort station. They also received the partnership award because of the collaboration between the park and the Pulaski County Soil and Water Conservation District.