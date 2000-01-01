State predicts less tuition payments for schools including West Central

School boards across the state will be bracing for a reduction of funds as the state recently announced there’s not enough budgeted funding for 2018.

West Central School Corporation Superintendent Don Street said the department of education announced that the monthly state tuition the corporation receives will be decreased because there isn’t enough funding in the state budget to cover the tuition support payments. The decrease, from what the school anticipated in general fund tuition payments, will affect this month’s funds.

Street said he has been informed that the state legislator is creating legislation that will make up the difference and the schools will receive the anticipated amount.