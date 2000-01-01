Home / News / Stay safe, ride safe
Officer Shelby Pickens follows a rider as she maneuvers around traffic cones.Officers Brian Gaillard and Shelby Pickens get ready to explain the course to a group of riders.

Stay safe, ride safe

Winamac Police Department hosts second annual bike rodeo
By: 
Megan Galbreath

Summer is right around the corner and that means that kids will be outside enjoying the warm weather on their bicycles. To ensure that all kids are safe and prepared this year, the Winamac Police Department brought back their annual bike rodeo for a second time and it was a success. The rodeo was held on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winamac Police Department. Town officers taught participants about road signs, riding on the roadway, crossing a roadway, obstacle avoidance, proper helmet adjustment and bicycle maintenance. Representatives from the Panhandle Pathway assisted with the bike maintenance portion of the event.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here