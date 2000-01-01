Steady stream of river floaters calls for heightened police patrol

It appears heightened police coverage is needed at the Winamac Town Park due to a steady flow of river floaters. This, along with the potential adoption of a new cemetery plot software, were discussed at a recent Winamac Town Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 9. Winamac town marshal Tyler Campbell stated that recently it has been pretty busy, and calls have been steady. He informed the board that the company that brought in a lot of out of town tubers to the river has recently went bankrupt due to impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asked them for increased support to help patrol the river better.