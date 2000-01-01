Storm disrupts Francesville Town Council meeting

Tornado sirens in Francesville called for an early adjournment from a regular town board meeting on Wednesday, April 2. The meeting started at 6:32 p.m. and abruptly adjourned at 7:17 p.m. once the tornado sirens cried out. A continuation meeting was held a week later at the same time to complete the remaining town business. The April 2 storm greatly impacted the west side of the county, especially in Medaryville, where a large, rotating cloud was spotted by storm chasers. No tornadoes have been officially confirmed there, however. A lot of business was covered on the April 2 and 9 meetings. Two of the topics that were up for discussion included the upcoming water project and the need for live streaming meetings starting on July 1.