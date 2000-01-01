Students given dose of drug use consequences

Winamac Community High School students along with eighth-graders were recently given a dose of reality as they listened to how prescription drugs can change lives of not only the users but also those around them.

On Friday, the students participated in a Red Ribbon Week presentation where they heard from a former prescription drug addict, who is now encouraging others to change, and a mother who lost her two sons to an accidental overdose.

The presentation was created by Pulaski Superior Court Judge Crystal Brucker Kocher after she discovered there wasn’t one in honor of Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31. The idea of the presentation happened as Brucker Kocher was collecting data regarding drug use and overdoses in the county. She came across the information regarding Red Ribbon Week and called the schools to find out what they were doing. The high school had been a part of a presentation a few weeks ago but not one specifically for Red Ribbon Week.

Rebecca Savage spoke about how just one decision can cause an overdose. Savage is the founder of the 525 Foundation that began after Savage lost her two sons to an accidental acute alcohol and oxycodone overdose on the same night, June 14, 2015.

Nick and Jack Savage, 19 and 18, had their futures ahead of them. Nick had just finished his freshman year of college and Jack was headed to Ball State University for his freshman year. The two attended a graduation party where they were drinking and also took the oxycodone.

Brucker Kocher said Savage, who was a nurse, shared the story of how she tried to revive one son while the medics left that son to try and take care of the other.

After the presentation ended, some of the students gave Savage hugs and thanked her for visiting.

As part of the presentation, teachers were encouraged to talk with the students about drug use. Some of the teachers were wanting more information.

Brucker Kocher hopes to also offer a presentation to West Central students.