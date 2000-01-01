Successful test of county election equipment

The county election equipment underwent another successful public test at the Pulaski County Highway Garage on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Three random voting machines were selected and put through the test. Once the mock votes were completed on each of the machines, they were zeroed out and resealed. Along with Pulaski County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny, Democrat Jessye Gilley and Republican Theresa Calloway tested the machines along with Voter Registration Deputy Becky McLeroy. Public tests are performed on automatic tabulating equipment before every election to ensure that the machines are able to accurately cast votes for all offices and all issues that are presented on the ballot.