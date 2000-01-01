Super speedway specialist

Winamac’s Justin Haley took the checkered flag last Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series 300-mile race at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway. After finishing fourth in the first two stages, he received a late race penalty for pitting too soon. He would work from the back of the field with 20 laps to go, taking the lead with two laps remaining. The checkered flag earned him his third win of the 2020 season, locking him into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs, the “Round of 8.” Winning three superspeedway races in a row (Talladega, Daytona and Talladega a second time) in his Kaulig Racing/Leaf Filter #11 Chevrolet put Haley in a category of accomplishment only held by two other drivers: Dale Earnhardt, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He also has a 2017 ARCA Series win at Talladega, and a 2019 NASCAR Cup Series win at Daytona.