Superintendent of West Central schools resigns

The West Central School Corporation Board of Education has been informed that superintendent Don Street will be resigning effective June 30.

Street was approved as the superintendent of schools for the Kankakee Valley School Corporation on Monday, April 8.

He has served the West Central School Corporation for 18 school years, having been superintendent of schools from 2014 to the present. Prior, Street served as the principal at West Central High School from 2001–2014 as well as the middle school principal 2012–2014.

Street appreciates the opportunities he has had representing West Central School Corporation as principal and superintendent.

“I am very thankful for the relationships I have with the students, staff, community members, and the board of education,” Street said. “West Central School Corporation is an outstanding district and I am very blessed to have had the opportunity to serve the district.”

Todd Miller, president of the West Central School Corporation Board of Education, stated that Street has become an integral part of the West Central community over his tenure.

The board of education appreciates Street’s dedication and commitment to the West Central School Corporation. It is the board’s goal to continue the positive direction the district is headed and will soon start the process of appointing the sixth superintendent for the West Central School Corporation.