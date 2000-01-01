Superior Court to apply for pretrial, veterans treatment court grants

Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher recently informed the Pulaski County Council at a regular meeting on Monday, April 11 that she would be applying for two grants for two of the county's programs. One of the grants would be for the pretrial release program and would assist in funding Carmen Ruff, the pretrial coordinator for the Pulaski County Probation Department. The second proposed grant would benefit the veterans treatment court program. The grant would be in the amount of $138,000 to help fund the coordinator position as well as funding for case management. Dr. Natalie Tucker is currently in the coordinator position. Kocher added that she asks that $10,000 of that money be dedicated to starting a recovery community.