Superior court gives update on grants

Pulaski County Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher recently updated the commissioners on the status of some of the grants the court has applied for. She said they are currently writing a grant to fund an interpreter and a grant has been written for a navigator as well. The grant would completely cover the cost for the position, which is contracted and part-time. She also said that they have received the grant for the pretrial release program. In other news, Kocher stated they are currently getting ready for the re-certification of the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court. She advised that the court has been in operation for three years now and they will be applying for re-certification right after the first of the year.