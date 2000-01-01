Support letter signed for new fish and wildlife visitor center

A new office and visitor center may welcome visitors to the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area soon. Via a unanimous vote, the Pulaski County Commissioners agreed to sign a letter of support for the potential project during a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 20. Tom Despot from the DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife explained that the facilities that are currently at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife area are old and are in disrepair. The new visitor center would be a brand new interactive building, overlooking the sandhill crane observation area. In regards to a tentative timeline, he said that right now they are focusing on getting funding for it. However, if and when the funding is approved by the state, they would begin with the design phase immediately.