Sweater weather is ‘better together’

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce hosted another successful Winter Wonderland event on Friday, Dec. 6. The event featured a bake sale, hot cocoa, a chicken and noodle dinner, free horse and wagon rides, Christmas story readings at the train depot and the much anticipated electric parade. The parade route was changed to go down Market and Logan Streets this year due to the downtown sidewalk project. Kids of all ages were welcome to meet Santa Claus after the parade.