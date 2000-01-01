Home / News / Swinging bridge maintenance planned for this summer
A swing set was recently installed at the Owen Abbott Memorial Splash Pad. Park manager Aaron Spanley said that they are still working on getting quotes for safety flooring underneath the set.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The maintenance set to occur on the Memorial Swinging Bridge is still planned for this summer once re-bids are sent out according to parks board member Brad Zellers. Zellers advised that the work will be sent out for rebids and that should wrap up by early July. He concluded that their goal is to have all the work completed by this September. With that timeline, the work should not interfere with the swinging bridge project's upcoming fundraisers. The maintenance that will be done on the bridge includes new paint, new decking, welding and other structural work and repairs. Zellers explained that a donor will be donating a significant amount of funds to help make all the work possible.

