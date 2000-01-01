Swinging bridge project informs Medaryville town council of mission, progress

Greg Henry from the Memorial Swinging Bridge Project provided information to the Medaryville town council on Thursday to inform them of some of the history as well as the current status of their ongoing project. The project's ultimate goal is to raise money to illuminate the bridge with exterior hooded LED lights. When the lights are installed, the bridge will be rededicated during the countywide celebration on July 3, 2023 to all Pulaski County veterans from past, present, and future wars. The entire county will be invited to witness and participate in the celebration. Interested donors or sponsors from across the county who would like to help with the project are encouraged to contact them.